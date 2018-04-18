Other OS

FCC prepares for 5G spectrum auctions from November

The five members of the Federal Communications Commission have voted unanimously to begin the auction for spectrum in the 28GHz band on November 14 and the 24GHz band immediately following the conclusion. These bands will have been cleared for use with 5G cellular networks.

The move follows rule revisions over 5G small cells that allows networks to speed up their deployment. Networks have been working on public airwaves as well as existing spectrum as a kick-start to their transitions. Meanwhile, chip and phone makers are working on launching products compatible with 5G bands at the end of this year and early next year.

CNET reports that the commission is looking to sell 6,000 licenses.

