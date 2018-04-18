The world’s most profitable smartphone vendor seems to have completely turned its back on smaller, lower-cost designs after the iPhone SE launch more than two years ago, but seeing as how X, 8 and 8 Plus sales volume is not currently meeting expectations, a late sequel to 2016’s 4-incher is still very much on the table.

This might just be what the Eurasian Economic Commission is identifying under model numbers A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2014, A2015, and A2016, none of which is associated with existing Apple products. The extensive mobile technology database of the Eurasian Economic Union’s executive body typically references devices gearing up for their commercial debut in countries like Russia, Armenia and Belarus.

While Cupertino may have already settled on the screen technology, sizes and general specifications of this year’s iPhone X and 8 follow-up efforts, their actual manufacturing and global certification work is unlikely to be underway. Instead, what we’re probably looking at here is a handset (or several of them) slated for a May or June announcement.

The oft-rumored “iPhone SE 2” definitely fits that presumed timeline, reportedly heading for a WWDC 2018 introduction in early June. Unfortunately, the EEC doesn’t reveal anything of substance about all the aforementioned unreleased iPhone models, so we’re left hoping for the lowest price point and most respectable features possible. The original SE is still sold for $349 and up, with an antiquated A9 chipset, 12MP rear camera, 1.2MP selfie shooter, and 2GB RAM in tow.