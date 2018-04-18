Choose your own Razer Phone deal: $100 off or a free accessory

Razer has quite a few deals going for its Razer Phone until April 20 and you get to choose the promo code you want to use at the Razer Store.

You can enter “120HZ” at checkout to get a straight-up $100 discount on the phone, bringing it down to $599.99. Or you can get a pair of Razer Hammerhead USB-C earbuds, a $79.99 value, with code “MYHHUSBC.” Prefer Bluetooth? The Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth earbuds, usually $99.99, is free with code “MYHHBT.” And if you “need it all,” you’ve got a special pack of accessories — an extra power adapter, a thin case and a tempered glass screen protector; valued all together at $85 — with the code “NEEDITALL.”

If Razer figures that the first smartphone with a 120Hz display needs the right accessories to go along with it, why not get them for free?