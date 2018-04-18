Google’s Android Wear platform has been renamed and refocused in recent months in its attempt to provide decent alternatives for the world’s top-selling smartwatch family. Although there’s nothing wrong with a touch of style, some of the operating system’s early fans were probably disheartened to see so many traditional fashion brands join the wearable tech sense, while so few consumer electronics specialists appear to keep their faith in Wear OS timepieces.

Product diversity has always been Android’s strongest suit, and while LG is yet to unveil sequels to last year’s mainstream Watch Sport and Watch Style, the new Casio WSD-F20A still offers a nice change of pace from the fashionable release routine of the past year or so. The latest addition to the Japanese company’s popular line of Pro Trek outdoor watches is not radically different from the previous family member launched almost exactly 12 months back.

But the WSD-F20A is a full $100 cheaper than the F20, at $399, coming to select US retailers and Casio’s official regional e-store in May. This bad boy is obviously not meant to turn heads on the street or make any type of fashion statement. Unless the statement you’re going for involves keeping up with your very active, tumultuous life.

Rugged and water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Casio WSD-F20A is designed with “indigo accents, a soft black urethane band and buckle, button guards, a protective bezel, and three large side buttons.” If what’s on the inside counts the most, you’ll be happy to know you’re getting everything from “low-power” GPS technology to a digital compass, altimeter, barometer and general activity tracking functionality. The “dual layer” LCD screen is not so bad either, and you can even download maps directly to your wrist to guide you through your next offline adventure.