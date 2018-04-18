iOS

Best Buy deepens discount for MacBook Air, now from $700

The school year is just about to wrap up, but the cyclical nature of life means that the next one is only a few short months away.

If you need a new laptop to take to campus and it has to be one from Apple, consider getting a MacBook Air from Best Buy. BGR reports that the big box store had offered the latest MacBook Air models for $200 off for a good period recently, but if you’ve held out for this long, you’re in luck.

Now, we’re talking about $300 discounts. That means that the 128GB Intel Core i5 version is just $699.99, the 256GB version is $899.99 and the Core i7 version with 512GB of storage is $1,249. Add on a $50 discount just for students with a My Best Buy account and, maybe, an open-box deal, and there may be something to be happy about going into September.

