ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 pops up in Indonesia prior to launch

ASUS has been getting up to some shenanigans with its phones. The ZenFone 5 series is heading out with another set of phones queued to go out soon. There’s also a gaming phone that we should be looking out for at some point in the future.

To top it all off, there’s also an upgrade coming to the ZenFone Max series. The ZenFone Max Plus M1 (seen above) just launched in the United States while the rest of the world is looking to the ZenFone 5 Max. But in India and Indonesia, people are looking to the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The Asus-Zenfone blog supposedly has a few specs about this phone and it seemingly does “Pro” the heck out of the Plus. There’s a Snapdragon 636 from Qualcomm with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (plus microSD). There’s a 6-inch extra-tall “FullView” display, a five-magnet “Maxbox” speaker connected to an NXP smart amp — all of these are familiar specs to ZenFone 5 owners. But all this is said to come with “Pure” Android Oreo, perhaps moving away from even the “lightest” ZenUI approach on the ZenFone 5.

There’s a dual-camera with 16-megapixel sensors. Why dual cameras? “Portrait Mode,” of course. The 16-megapixel selfie camera can be used for face unlock, though there is a fingerprint sensor available here, too. And not to be outdone, but as it is a Max phone, it’s got a 5,000mAh battery.

Plenty of news to like if it is to be verified soon — word is that the phone will launch April 23.