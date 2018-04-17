Leaked firmware says Xiaomi Redmi S2 has Snapdragon 625

The Redmi brand of smartphones from Xiaomi has had great impact in bringing select premium aspects down to extremely low prices. But it sounds like the company will be working to refine the line with a new series.

In collaboration with FunkyHuawei.club, XDA-Developers has been able to obtain the firmware for the Redmi S2. The specs listed within look promising, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset that has demonstrated terrific power efficiency time and time again — good news for the 3,080mAh battery. And it would also run MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1.

The memory situation is vague: all we know is that there will be a 16GB variant, but other options and RAM aren’t exactly clear — even if it would be easy to assume. All devices will have a microSD slot.

The display is marked as a 1440 x 720 LCD — 2:1 displays have been on the Redmi 5 series of devices, so this shouldn’t be a surprise.

There will be dual cameras on the rear side with the main 12-megapixel unit being either a Sony IMX486 or an OmniVision OV12A10. The supplementary 5-megapixel unit would be a Samsung S5K5E8. We’ve only seen dual-cameras at this tier on the Redmi Note series.

There’s no word on when this phone will be released, but it’s highly expected to launch in China and India first. Also no word on where the Redmi S1 is.