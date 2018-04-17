The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are out, continuing to gather accolades even as sales don’t feel so hot, Note 9 production is likely right around the corner, while Galaxy S10 specifications are reportedly being finalized already. Samsung sure likes to keep busy, constantly thinking two steps ahead of the high-end smartphone game, especially when the tenth release in the company’s top-selling mobile device family draws near.

Tentatively titled Galaxy S10, as Galaxy X and SX names are also being considered, the chaebol’s non-S Pen-wielding “next big thing” will naturally come in two variants. These are expected to sport 5.8 and 6.3-inch “Infinity” screens, according to Samsung Display insiders, with similar designs as this year’s S9 and S9+, and last year’s S8 and S8+.

Those sizes would be marginally up from the 5.77 and 6.22-inch diagonals of the Galaxy S9 duo, presumably with little ensuing change in the overall footprint department, as bezels continue to shrink. There’s no spectacular redesign in the pipeline, as foldable products might be delayed yet again. Even if they’re not, they’re unlikely to debut in large numbers, and probably need several more years to expand to “mainstream” flagship families.

That being said, you absolutely shouldn’t expect the Galaxy S10 to be a boring incremental upgrade. Once again, major new features like in-display fingerprint recognition and 3D sensing tech for a fierce Face ID rival are tipped to find their way on a Samsung hero device next year after likely not being ready in time for this fall’s Galaxy Note 9 launch.