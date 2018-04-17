Razer Phone scores official Android 8.1 update just in time for Best Buy expansion
The Razer Phone may no longer be the world’s only Android handset designed exclusively with hardcore gamers in mind, but even though Xiaomi’s inexpensive Black Shark device is newer, the market “veteran” now runs the superior OS version. Specifically, Android 8.1 Oreo, which the 5.7-incher is receiving over-the-air as we speak to replace the pre-installed 7.1.1 Nougat platform build.
You’ll probably excuse the gaming hardware manufacturer for taking so long to update the company’s rookie mobile effort, seeing as how the Razer Phone is skipping over the often buggy Android 8.0 iteration. The latest Oreo goodie pack is rolling out in phases to the world’s first device supporting both Netflix HDR and Dolby 5.1 technology, with every single user slated to leave Nougat behind in 10 days, tops.
Expect a “cleaner visual design” from your 8.1 upgrade, along with “under-the-hood improvements for a better overall experience.” That sounds a little vague, and the same goes for a “Nova Launcher update, system improvements, and bug fixes”, also highlighted as some of the changelog’s best bits. If you want to get a little more specific, just visit Google’s webpage detailing the most important Oreo revisions and enhancements.
Meanwhile, if you’re still in the market for the powerful but pricey Razer Phone, you might be happy to hear Best Buy is joining the official US availability party. You can purchase the gaming handset from the retailer’s e-store right now in exchange for $699.99, with inventory also en route to BB physical shops soon. You can still buy this beast from Amazon, Microsoft and Razer as well, with the OEM throwing in your choice of free Hammerhead Bluetooth or USB-C earphones.