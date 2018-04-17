We’re definitely getting closer and closer to the OnePlus 6 launch, as proven by both the 5T’s disappearance from North America and Europe, and the Chinese OEM’s increasingly easy to decipher teasers and tweets.

Apparently, the Pete Lau and Carl Pei-founded company hates it as much as you do to have to stop using a phone when it rains, which probably means OnePlus is finally planning to unveil its first product with some degree of water resistance. Of course, we could be looking at an IP68-rated design, like Samsung’s Galaxy S9, for instance, an iPhone X-matching IP67 certification for the OP6, or even a modest IP53, similar to Google’s first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL.

Something tells us OnePlus is not going to settle for simple splash protection, targeting instead full-on resistance to immersion, at least up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. But that’s just an assumption, and all we can make of the OEM’s latest artistic teaser is that a few raindrops will absolutely not harm your upcoming OnePlus 6.

Meanwhile, over on Weibo, CEO Pete Lau seems to have shared with the public the first official OP6 camera samples, which are obviously great. Great detail, stunning colors, perfect clarity, smooth background blur, but let’s wait and see how the dual rear-facing shooter performs in real life before getting too excited.

Finally, to the surprise of no one, it’s also been revealed yesterday that the speed-focused OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive in the essential market of India.