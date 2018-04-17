Android

OnePlus 6 teaser features, BlackBerry Bold 9900 revival & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the OnePlus 6 and some of the recent teasers that the company has shown us. Then we talk about the possible Nokia X revival that is apparently being planned. John Chen also came on record to imagine a possible BlackBerry Bold 9900 revival for a great price tag. We then talk about the LG G7 and how the company is trying to divert attention away from the notch. We end today’s show talking about the Apple Watch Series 3 that just landed some deals.

Stories:
Nike slamming down Apple Watch Nike+ discounts
Latest, sharpest LG G7 ThinQ render tries to divert attention away from iPhone X-style notch
John Chen wants to see a $150 BlackBerry Bold 9900 revival
HMD Global is seemingly planning some sort of a Nokia X revival for April 27
Latest OnePlus 6 teasers reveal water resistance, camera samples and Amazon India exclusivity

