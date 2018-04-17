OnePlus 5 and 5T officially join exclusive Android 8.1 Oreo club with OxygenOS 5.1 rollout
While the combined market share of the two Oreo versions has more than quadrupled since early February, the very latest OS build is still found on a measly 0.5 percent of the world’s active Android devices. That’s obviously because, apart from Google’s own Pixels and Nexuses, not many phones have received the 8.1 update or even made a commercial debut running the newest platform iteration over the past few months.
Hot on the heels of the Nokia 5, 6 and 8, as well as the gaming-centric Razer Phone, the OnePlus 5 and 5T are officially moving up to Android 8.1 after already making the 8.0 Oreo jump back in December and January respectively. This time, users of the Chinese OEM’s two 2017 “flagship killers” are looking at a simultaneous rollout, also bringing proprietary OxygenOS 5.1.0 changes and enhancements to the table over-the-air.
As always, you’re advised to wait a few days for the incremental, phased update to spread out, with any and all feedback greatly appreciated, as OnePlus often follows these major (or semi-major) OS promotions with swift, meticulous bug fixes. In addition to all your standard 8.1 tweaks and improvements, revised hamburger emoji included, expect some fresh security patches (the April batch), new gaming optimizations, a couple of minor launcher alterations, and full-screen gesture support, the latter of which is only coming to the OnePlus 5T.
By the way, if you haven’t purchased these two yet, and are maybe interested in doing so now, you’re still out of luck.