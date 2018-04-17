iPhone goes flat in China as Apple gets crowded out

For as dependent on the tech industry as China, even that country has its limits as to how many phones can be owned by a consumer at once. And it seems that Apple is losing a voice in that argument.

UBS research notes that saturated Chinese consumers, much like many others, are waiting longer to upgrade and, when making a purchasing decision, are favoring domestic brands over Apple, which has lost 6 points in market share since 2015 to 19 percent.

“We expect a flattish market, give or take a few points of growth depending on the overall market,” said the bank’s Steven Milunovich in the note obtained by CNBC. “There will be continued pressure from local competitors that have become adept at quickly replicating features.”

Even though other analysts see the competition as slow to catch up to features like Face ID, there’s also more value to be had than a $1,200 iPhone.