Huawei P20 shipments forecast to top 20 million

Huawei consumer business CEO Richard Yu is really excited about its just-launched P20 phones.

Yu revealed to Chinese media that ¥100 million worth of P20 and P20 Pro devices were sold on the company’s online vMall outlet in the first ten seconds of online availability. In addition, he expects at least 15 million shipments for the series as a whole, which includes the P20 lite, and perhaps as many as 20 million — that goal would twice the goal he set out for the P10 phones.

“We invest ten times the amount our domestic competitors do in R&D every year. We will do better them and then we will do a little bit better. We have to do a good job,” Yu said to Mobile China.

Huawei has never officially introduced the P series phones to the United States — and with recent trade tensions between the US and China, it won’t be relying on the American market as much moving forward — so we’ll be interested to see how much growth it can extract worldwide.

