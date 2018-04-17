Google has clearly had more important stuff to take care of lately than refreshing Android distribution numbers, but after skipping last month’s traditional breakdown of each platform version’s usage scores, the search giant has finally revised February’s chart. As you can imagine, the newest, sweetest OS flavor has seen pretty great progress over the past couple of months, surging from a microscopic combined share of 1.1 percent to no less than 4.6 percentage points during the 7-day period ending on April 16.

That’s 4.1 percent for Android 8.0, and 0.5 for 8.1 Oreo, which is still low, considering the two’s release dates (for Pixel and Nexus devices only), but again, it’s solid progress after a very slow debut. Also, Oreo is now the fifth most used Android iteration, according to official Google Play records, behind Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop and KitKat, but narrowly ahead of Jelly Bean, which stands at a 4.5 percent share total divided by three subvariants.

Oreo’s sudden boom just so happens to come as Samsung spreads the love to its 2017 flagship phones worldwide, with the Galaxy S9 duo also released commercially running 8.0 after Google’s previous OS distribution report. Meanwhile, Nougat has started to consolidate its domination, jumping from a combined 28.5 percent to 30.8, with Marshmallow, Lollipop and KitKat numbers down across the board, and somehow, Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread still alive and well, at 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.