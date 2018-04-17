Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 Red Bull Ring Edition launching at Vodafone Netherlands

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung loves its limited edition phones — it had one for the 2018 Olympics and Paralympics, one for Batman and on and on we could go. Sure, it’s not just Samsung that does these kinds of deals, but this story is about Samsung.

Vodafone Netherlands has partnered with the chaebol and Red Bull Ring to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ Red Bull Ring Edition. The host site of Formula One and MotoGP is featured prominently in wallpapers with different drivers and teams while icons have a special theme applied to them. Even the Always On Display gets a little tinkering.

New wallpapers and video clips will be released weekly and exclusively to device owners. All users have to do is attach the NFC-embedded Smart Cover to the phone. Upon purchase of the S9 or S9+, buyers will also get two weekend tickets to the Austrian Grand Prix with complete Friday-to-Sunday access to practice runs and the winners’ circle.

The special edition S9 is €744 and the S9+ is €888 before tax — the same price as the normal versions — and both are available until May 27..

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, limited edition, Netherlands, News, Pricing, promo, Samsung, Vodafone
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.