Should you worried about Samsung putting a notch on the Galaxy S10?

China’s State Intellectual Property Office recently published design patents applied for by Samsung last year for phones with bezelless displays, though one has a notch and one doesn’t.

It should be noted that there are multiple variants of each design being shown off in the papers, found by Mobielkopen. They mostly differ in how the non-front components are arranged, like the dual-camera module, antennas and other features.

 

Samsung has been one of the leading challengers of getting bezels down to mere nubs (see the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 for reference). Whether it can or will achieve either of its designs as proposed — for say, a Galaxy S10 — would be an achievement within itself. If, however, it opts to include a notch, there is the question of consumer reaction. So far, people have generally been negative on the notch design, but let’s just see if the company can cut all the other bezels out first.

