Yes, smartwatches are still a thing, and yes, activity tracker specialist Fitbit is still trying to branch out and give Apple a run for its money in a market it used to dominate not so long ago. Of course, the San Francisco-based company’s sophomore smartwatch effort feels a lot closer to Fitbit’s comfort zone in terms of design, features and especially retail pricing.

Not quite as dirt-cheap as some of the world’s most successful fitness bands, the Versa is certainly affordable enough compared to the latest Apple Watch generation for you to excuse its lack of built-in GPS functionality. Formally unveiled last month with the vague promise of an April commercial launch, the $200 and up wearable is now globally up for grabs.

Stateside, you can purchase a Fitbit Versa in a few color combinations straight from the manufacturer’s official e-store, or at third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and even Verizon. There’s also a “Special Edition” available with a lavender woven band and rose gold aluminum case or charcoal woven band and graphite aluminum case in exchange for $229.95 with NFC support added into the equation for Fitbit Pay capabilities.

Some models are currently backordered or out of stock altogether, depending on what store you’re looking at, which could be interpreted as a good sign for the Fitbit Versa’s ambitions. A major focus area for the swim-proof, heart rate-monitoring and sleep-tracking smartwatch is female health supervision, but alas, you’ll have to wait for a software update next month to enable menstrual cycle guidance features. Also, quick replies to Android messages.