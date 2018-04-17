Executive says ASUS ROG phone could be getting into the game

ASUS Global CEO Jerry Shen has confirmed that the company is developing a smartphone to serve the gamer niche.

In a media availability captured by astig.ph, the executive responded to rumors from MWC 2018 about a gaming phone by saying that “you can expect it,” but on no strict timetable. It’s highly expected that the company will leverage its Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding currently existing with its PC and laptop products.

ASUS would be following on from Razer, which released a phone in the fall, and Xiaomi, which has recently established a sub-brand called Black Shark and has launch its first phone last week.

The Taiwanese company is also working to push another new ZenFone line beyond its ZenFone 5 series in the second quarter — ZenFone Live and ZenFone Max M2.