Unambiguous: Xiaomi’s April 25 event will be about Mi 6X/Mi A2

20-megapixel cameras front and back with a dual-camera module and a fingerprint sensor at rear will be the highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 6X. The company had previously confirmed that a youth-focused event would take place later this month, but now, a new poster has also made clear that this phone will be there.

MIUI Forum moderator Vincent Khoo stated that the event will take place in Wuhan, Hebei Province, where Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun went to university — when the event takes place on April 25, it will have been 27 years since he graduated. A proverb printed on another promotional poster for the event reads: “May you set out for half your life and return as a child.”

This event will be sentimentally motivated for sure.

Last year’s Mi 5X was transformed into the company’s first Android One phone, the Mi A1. It’s hoped that this phone will translate to a Mi A2 for the rest of the world. Learn more about the specs rumored for this phone here.