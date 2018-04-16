Sony held an event today to debut the top supplement to this year’s Xperia XZ2 smartphone series: the Xperia XZ2 Premium.

If you’ve paid attention during MWC 2018, you’ll know that the Japanese manufacturer is running with a few key flagship specifications for the XZ2 line: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, IP68 water resistance, front-facing stereo speakers, a rounded, polished, thick hardware design and Android Oreo. The 19-megapixel main camera supports 960fps full HD slow-motion video, ISO 12800 exposure for video and ISO 51200 for stills — extreme electronic sensitivity not offered anywhere else.

That’s just the beginning. This is where we start to get to the “Premium” part of the device.

For one, there’s an extra monochrome camera on the rear side that can take dramatic images on its own or, with the help of a dedicated AUBE image signal processor, amp up bokeh effects. The selfie camera blows up to an impressive 1/3.06-inch 13-megapixel unit, offering more light capture than competing options.

Like other Xperia Premium devices, the display, at 5.8 inches, is at 4K resolution with HDR support. Maximum brightness is improved 30 percent from the XZ Premium. The visuals are supported by front-facing speakers with S-Force Front Surround and robust codec support for in-line (via USB-C and not a 3.5mm headphone jack) and wireless listening.

To compensate for its 11.9mm thickness, there’s a 3,540mAh battery to carry the XZ2 Premium on. Qi charging is available here and Sony’s “Battery Care” feature should keep the cell running healthy for longer by staging an overnight charge more carefully. And thank goodness, there’s 6GB of RAM to top it off.

All we know on availability is that the phone will be available around the world this summer in black and gray.

Adrian Diaconescu contributed to this article.