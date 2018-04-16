Samsung is always hard at work on a number of phones, with a very interesting Galaxy S9 derivation currently in the pipeline, as well as a truly budget-friendly “Infinity Display” mid-ranger, and of course, the company’s next crown jewel. Coincidentally, this is reportedly codenamed “Crown”, predictably carrying the SM-N960U model number immediately following the SM-N950U, aka Galaxy Note 8.

The Note 8, by the way, was internally codenamed “Great”, which didn’t feel very creative, while the recently released Galaxy S9 went by “Star” or “Project Star” in the early stages of development. Clearly, Samsung thinks the best of its flagship devices before deciding on many features or a definite design direction, but “Crown” seems to suggest the Galaxy Note 9 will be something special even by these lofty standards.

The king of the chaebol’s 2018 smartphone portfolio may or may not adopt in-display fingerprint recognition technology, with an ever so slightly larger screen and considerably beefed-up battery tipped as some of the most important upgrades over the already impressive Note 8.

We probably shouldn’t expect a radical redesign of the Note 8, S8 or S9, but for once, an early launch, possibly happening in August or even July, actually feels viable. Samsung needs to anticipate Apple’s major iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus improvements, with the GS9 and S9 Plus not looking capable of breaking any sales records for the time being.