Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 codename leaks, Gold iPhone X & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 codename, and what that could mean. Then we talk about the leaked images of a Gold iPhone X. Those of you having issues with the Apple Watch Series 2 and its battery, Apple seems to be ready to help you out, and with some great solutions. Sony is next as we hear about the Xperia XZ2 Premium and its launch details. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Essential Phone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Essential Phone sale at Amazon brings it back down to $399.99
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium brings 4K HDR display and an extra camera to the series
Apple Watch Series 2 devices with ‘expanded’ batteries will get free repairs for up to 3 years
Gold iPhone X revealed at FCC, but no word on release
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has a definitive codename, which hints at big things and major upgrades

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!