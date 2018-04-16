Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 codename, and what that could mean. Then we talk about the leaked images of a Gold iPhone X. Those of you having issues with the Apple Watch Series 2 and its battery, Apple seems to be ready to help you out, and with some great solutions. Sony is next as we hear about the Xperia XZ2 Premium and its launch details. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Essential Phone.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Essential Phone sale at Amazon brings it back down to $399.99

– Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium brings 4K HDR display and an extra camera to the series

– Apple Watch Series 2 devices with ‘expanded’ batteries will get free repairs for up to 3 years

– Gold iPhone X revealed at FCC, but no word on release

– Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has a definitive codename, which hints at big things and major upgrades