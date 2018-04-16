OPPO has already unveiled a few interesting high-end (ish) phones for India, China and other Asian markets this year, likely foreshadowing the no doubt divisive “notchy” look of the OnePlus 6. The modest A1 is not particularly special, and it doesn’t borrow heavily from the iPhone X’s design, but the second 2018 device in the series will embrace the notch while downgrading a number of the F7’s and R15’s features in order to keep the price bar low.

According to China Telecom, which prematurely allowed the cat out of the bag, the mid-range OPPO A3 is slated for a commercial launch in the world’s largest smartphone market on May 1 at a CNY 1,999 ($318) MSRP. That will apparently be enough to buy you a whopping 128GB internal storage space and decently generous 4GB RAM, but just like the A1, the A3 seems intent to drop the fingerprint reader and presumably rely exclusively on facial recognition for biometric authentication purposes.

Similar to the F7 and R15, the OPPO A3 has been revealed to pair a respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor with a display measuring around 6.2 inches, and sporting a somewhat unusual 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The resulting 19:9 aspect ratio is obviously explained by the adoption of an increasingly trendy notch, with the dual rear camera current snubbed in favor of a single main 16MP shooter.

The A3 will also settle for one 8MP front-facing cam, running Android 8.1 Oreo out the box, and packing a decent 3300mAh battery. The product dimensions are pretty much identical with those of the OPPO F7, although an interesting pattern on the back of the black A3 may help the mid-ranger stand out.