Nike slamming down Apple Watch Nike+ discounts

An Apple Watch Series 3 for under $300? As it’s still the newest iteration in the series, we’ll take it, especially if Nike has everything to do with it.

The Apple Watch Nike+ is on sale direct from Nike. In addition to the standard Series 3 features like water resistance, GPS, cellular connectivity and more, the Nike+ version comes with an exclusive woven sport band, watchfaces and access to the competitive Nike+ Run Club.

The Bluetooth-only 38mm Apple Watch Nike+ is currently only available in the black honeycomb elastomer band for 10 percent off at $296.97 while the 42mm version, in black and white elastomer, is down to $323.97. The cellular versions come with more band combinations — including the colored woven bands — and cost $359.97 and $386.97, respectively.

The deal goes on for however long it goes on.