HMD Global’s only second-wave Nokia-branded smartphone confirmed to hit stores in the US this year is now available from Amazon and Walmart, but you may want to hold off on a purchase. The company’s official regional website continues to list the original Nokia 6 and entry-level 2 as its only Android soldiers up for grabs stateside, which might mean the two aforementioned retailers are actually carrying “international” inventory.

Besides, if you choose to do your “Nokia 6.1” shopping on Amazon, you’ll in fact deal with a third-party seller. On the plus side, said merchant, Breed, is a trusted and reputable one, promising to offer a valid US warranty with “new” Nokia 6 orders. Meanwhile, Walmart is handling sales and deliveries itself, mentioning nothing specific about a warranty apart from a standard notice that a “limited product warranty is included free for most items.”

Adding to the confusion, Breed is currently charging $269.99 through Amazon for a second-generation Nokia 6 listed as packing 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space, whereas Walmart wants $276.17 for a 32GB ROM/4GB RAM configuration that we’re not even sure is real.

If you’re willing to take a chance, what the new Nokia 6 definitely brings to the table is an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor, as well as the promise of swift Android One updates, pre-installed Oreo goodies, a 16:9 Full HD 5.5-inch screen, 16MP rear-facing camera with Zeiss optics, 8MP selfie shooter, premium aluminum unibody construction, and a 3000mAh fast-charging battery.