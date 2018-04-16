Huawei’s global ambitions are clearly extending to the Chinese company’s online-focused Honor sub-brand nowadays too, as the low-end 7A and 7C follow the 7X, View 10 and 9 Lite in e-stores across the Western Hemisphere. For the time being, we just know the Honor 7C and 7A are slated for an official start of British sales by the end of this month, but other European markets are sure to join the affordable 2:1 party before long.

When we say affordable, we obviously mean cheaper than the Honor 7X, with the 7A priced at £140 and up in the UK, while the 7C is ready to set you back at least £170. That equates to around $200 and $245 respectively, although US MSRPs are likely to be significantly lower if these two ever spread their wings stateside. For instance, a 4GB RAM/64GB ROM 7X configuration normally fetches £270 ($385) in Great Britain, whereas a 3/32 gig variant only costs $200 in the United States.

£140 will merely buy you a copy of the 5.7-inch Honor 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage space, while the £170 7C packs 3 gigs of memory and 32 of local digital hoarding room. Identical in HD+ (1440 x 720) screen resolution and aspect ratio, the two handsets are actually very different in terms of build quality. The Honor 7C rocks a metal back, downgraded to plastic on the 7A, with the former offering slightly better Snapdragon 450 processing power than the latter’s 430 SoC muscle.

Even though the 7C is larger, at 6 inches, the two share their 3000mAh battery capacity in addition to a 7.8mm profile. They both have fingerprint sensors and facial recognition capabilities, with a single 8MP selfie shooter in tow, and a 13MP main rear-facing camera joined by a 2MP bokeh-supporting unit on the 7C only. Last but not least, the Honor 7A and 7C both run Android 8.0 Oreo out the box with EMUI 8.0 on top.