Global private DNS in Android P and a new navigation mode
Google has announced that Android P will natively support DNS over TLS and that the Developer Preview already has this feature in place. It will allow users to use a website’s designated DNS provider or input their own.
Transport Layer Security is what allows for a secure connection through HTTPS to a website’s server and prevents anyone monitoring the connection from reading or modifying the channel — at least when it concerns HTTP or, in this case, a domain inquiry.
But funnily enough, the original version of the Android Developers blog post had featured a screenshot not only of the DNS dialog box, but of the entire display. Some nitpickers noticed that the navigation bar took a decidedly iPhone X-esque turn: the traditional back/home/multitasking button combination has turned into a back button left of a center-placed lozenge, perhaps hinting at a drag-up gesture required to bring the user back home. Nothing is placed on the right side of the bar, leading some sleuths to guess that multitasking may be accessed with two swipes from the bottom up.
The second version of the Android P Developer Preview is expected to come out next month at Google I/O.