Android

Global private DNS in Android P and a new navigation mode

Contents
Advertisement

Google has announced that Android P will natively support DNS over TLS and that the Developer Preview already has this feature in place. It will allow users to use a website’s designated DNS provider or input their own.

Transport Layer Security is what allows for a secure connection through HTTPS to a website’s server and prevents anyone monitoring the connection from reading or modifying the channel — at least when it concerns HTTP or, in this case, a domain inquiry.

But funnily enough, the original version of the Android Developers blog post had featured a screenshot not only of the DNS dialog box, but of the entire display. Some nitpickers noticed that the navigation bar took a decidedly iPhone X-esque turn: the traditional back/home/multitasking button combination has turned into a back button left of a center-placed lozenge, perhaps hinting at a drag-up gesture required to bring the user back home. Nothing is placed on the right side of the bar, leading some sleuths to guess that multitasking may be accessed with two swipes from the bottom up.

The second version of the Android P Developer Preview is expected to come out next month at Google I/O.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Source
Android
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 9.0, Android P, Apple, Developer Preview, developers, gestures, Google, Internet, iPhone X, News, security, software updates, UI
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.