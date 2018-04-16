Even though Apple has had to deal with far more serious, widespread and upsetting iPhone battery-related scandals over the past few months, your critical Watch issues haven’t been ignored either. Just like the original model, released way back in 2015, 2016’s second generation has recently started to buckle under the stress of its decently sized battery squeezed into a relatively slim body.

There’s no need to worry if your standard Apple Watch Series 2 warranty is expired, as any and all units experiencing “an expanded battery” will be serviced free of charge for up to three years after the original purchase. Some cases where devices won’t power on will also be covered by this special repair program, as long as a “visual-mechanic” inspection concludes the cause to be independent of user abuse or damage.

It’s unclear exactly what type of a defect is leading to these random instances of battery swelling, but Apple is taking the blame without much noise, which is always nice to see. Obviously, it’d be nicer if the hardware flaws weren’t so frequent, although we’re not aware of similar problems happening to the Series 3… yet.

As far as the Apple Watch Series 2 is concerned, only 42mm units are apparently impacted by the relatively widespread glitch. We’re talking entry-level Sport models, but also Nike+, Hermès and even ultra-premium, ultra-expensive Apple Watch Edition versions released a couple of years back. Get in touch with your closest Authorized Service Provider today if you need a gratis repair or replacement device.