Xiaomi Mi Band 3 seen on CEO’s wrist before in stores

It’s believed that Xiaomi will soon update its series of super-cheap fitness bands. Those beliefs are based on what the Chinese company’s CEO wore to the launch of the company’s latest mobile venture.

As Lei Jun stumped for the first gaming smartphone from new sub-brand Black Shark, he was caught with a band on his left wrist. Some have compared the band to the Mi Band 2, but found that the screen on the device pictured is a little bigger than the one on that device.

MyDrivers reports that health-focused subsidiary Huami had announced that there would be a Mi Band 3 this year. It’s rumored that the band supports Bluetooth 4.2, an OLED display and the usual tracking features. Let’s see, though, if the $20 price tag stays around.