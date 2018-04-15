For Rogers customers, Huawei P10 Plus gets Android Oreo
Up in Canada, Rogers has announced that Android Oreo is finally coming to Huawei P10 and P10 Plus owners soon.
How soon isn’t clear from the updated software upgrade schedule, but as far as what MobileSyrup captured, it claims that the P10 Plus roll-out is underway while the P10 is queued to get the upgrade this week. However, the carrier does not that “dates listed are subject to change,” so we can’t be surprised, just a little disappointed.
Unlocked P10 and P10 Plus got the Oreo update with EMUI 8.0 about a month ago.
