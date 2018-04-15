Android

Essential Phone sale at Amazon brings it back down to $399.99

Every so often, we get excited about an Android phone that has 128GB of storage standard, a disciplined diet of security updates and has a price tag below $500. The Essential Phone is that phone and it’s that much better a phone today because Amazon has it unlocked at $100 off.

The Black Moon and Pure White colors are now $399.99 – the Essential Phone has been here before (albeit with help from a free accessory) and has gone even lower on Sprint — while the Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray remains at $499.99. Amazon is offering bundles with either the official 360 Camera attachment ($467.57) or Essential HD USB-C earbuds ($496.87), though you might be better off waiting for separate deals on those items.

The phone that led the industry with its “notch” doesn’t seem like it will get a sequel too quickly as the young Essential strives to improve from the flaws of the original device, but it’s still a worthwhile phone to consider at this price if you value a clean software experience, unique design and room for the dollar.

