Clamping down on Apple leaks: 12 leakers arrested last year

Apple wants its workers to stop leaking, the company said in a leaked internal memo.

The missive, which was obtained by Bloomberg, stated that the company had “caught” 29 leakers who leaked information to outside media. 12 of them were arrested. Some leakers were employees while others worked for supply chain partners. The full memo can be read at the source link below this story.

The memo was particular about the recent spill detailing the strategy behind and some of the new features in iOS 12.

The employee who leaked the meeting to a reporter later told Apple investigators that he did it because he thought he wouldn’t be discovered. But people who leak — whether they’re Apple employees, contractors or suppliers — do get caught and they’re getting caught faster than ever.

Another spotlighted leak was the HomePod source code that revealed the existence of new iPhone X as well as the complete suite of iOS 11 features.

Apple said that being connected to media figures on social networks exposes them to the risk of “getting played.”

Impacts of leaks include a decrease in team morale, a decrease in current model sales, and a build-up in potential competitor advantage. The company outlined its extensive digital forensics work with partner Global Security. Prototype theft has been “nearly eliminated” while other leaks have been prevented. Apple also isn’t afraid of pressing federal charges for trade secret theft and IT burglary.

A black mark on leakers’ records — presumably along with some pressure from Apple — may prevent them from working in their industry ever again.

Greg Joswiak, head of product marketing, said:

We want the chance to tell our customers why the product is great, and not have that done poorly by someone else. […] Everyone comes to Apple to do the best work of their lives — work that matters and contributes to what all 135,000 people in this company are doing together. The best way to honor those contributions is by not leaking.

The biggest threat to Apple’s wellbeing, apparently, is not sagging iPhone X unit sales, but the loss of the one thing it easily has control of: its narrative. That doesn’t stop the FCC or former employees from talking about how corporate leadership had failed Siri, though.