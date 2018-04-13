Mid-range devices like the Redmi Note 5 family and Android One-powered Mi A1 are still the meat and potatoes of Xiaomi’s extensive smartphone portfolio, perhaps not generating as much buzz and hefty profit margins as the top-shelf Mi MIX 2S, but surely scoring the highest sales volume.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense to offer the upcoming Xiaomi Mi A2 at least as much time in the pre-release spotlight as the Black Shark gaming phone, Mi 7 or Mi 7 Plus. Likely to go official in China under the Mi 6X name on April 25 before expanding internationally… sooner or later, the mid-end handset has had most of its key specs revealed by Tenaa a little while ago, with XDA-Developers now in a position to fill in the blanks.

It’s essentially set in stone that the Xiaomi Mi 6X will be a trendy 2:1 affair with a large FHD+ 6-inch screen, allowing you to choose between 4 and 6GB RAM options, with 32, 64 or 128GB internal storage space also provided. A respectable Snapdragon 660 processor is expected to replace the far humbler SD625 SoC inside the Mi A1/5X, while the dual rear-facing cameras will be upgraded to a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and f/1.8 20MP IMX376.

A single 20MP Sony IMX376 lens with f/2.2 aperture should cover your self-portrait needs, while Android 8.1 Oreo is tipped to run the software show out the box, and a relatively unremarkable 2910 mAh battery is apparently in charge of keeping the lights on for as long as possible. That’s one of the very few Xiaomi Mi 6X flaws currently rumored, alongside a missing headphone jack. But you wouldn’t really expect a budget device to be perfect, now, would you?