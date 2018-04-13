There are a number of things that make a smartphone, well, smart, regardless of the price bracket and audience it targets. You have to have at least one rear-facing and one front-facing camera in this day and age, a modern version of a popular operating system pre-installed, a touchscreen with a decent resolution, and of course, two essential connectivity features.

Even so-called “dumb” phones nowadays tick almost all of those boxes, often supporting 3G or 4G technology in addition to Wi-Fi. But as crazy as it sounds, Samsung’s newest member of the popular low-cost Galaxy J family comes without any way to allow the user to surf the web. No Wi-Fi functionality, no 3G or 4G LTE, and yes, the world’s top smartphone vendor is trying to bill this as a feature and key selling point.

The Korea-exclusive Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro goes after students looking to focus on their academic activities with minimal distractions, as well as seniors “sensitive to data charges.” Ironically, the “data-blocking” handset is being released mere days after the first J-series device with a dual camera setup, and bizarrely enough, this particular J2 Pro model is pricier than the one discreetly unveiled back in January in Vietnam.

Namely, you’re going to have to pay the rough equivalent of $185 (199,100 won) for the “privilege” of being unable to access the Internet, with the rest of the specs looking unimpressive themselves. We’re talking a qHD (960 x 540) 5-inch Super AMOLED screen, unnamed 1.4GHz quad-core processor (probably a Snapdragon 425), 1.5GB RAM, user-removable 2600 mAh battery, 8MP rear, and 5MP front camera. Also, a free copy of the offline DioDict 4 English – Korean dictionary app, normally fetching $11.99 from Google Play.