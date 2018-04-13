Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that iPhones might get more expensive in 2018. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 and the recent teaser that the company just posted. Xiaomi follows as the company has just launched the Black Shark gaming phone, in all its unique glory. Then we discuss Apple’s battery replacement plan, which includes employing contractors. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the OG Google Pixel.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Google’s OG Pixel and Pixel XL are cheaper than ever on eBay in seller refurbished condition

– Apple Stores employing contractors for on-site iPhone battery replacements

– Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming phone goes official with flashy design, affordable pricing

– OnePlus 5T laid on top of OnePlus 6 in teaser photo

– Cheaper iPhone SE, more expensive iPhone X this year