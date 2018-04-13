Android

iPhone 2018 lineup gets expensive, OnePlus 6 teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that iPhones might get more expensive in 2018. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 and the recent teaser that the company just posted. Xiaomi follows as the company has just launched the Black Shark gaming phone, in all its unique glory. Then we discuss Apple’s battery replacement plan, which includes employing contractors. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the OG Google Pixel.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google’s OG Pixel and Pixel XL are cheaper than ever on eBay in seller refurbished condition
Apple Stores employing contractors for on-site iPhone battery replacements
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming phone goes official with flashy design, affordable pricing
OnePlus 5T laid on top of OnePlus 6 in teaser photo
Cheaper iPhone SE, more expensive iPhone X this year

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!