Gold iPhone X revealed at FCC, but no word on release

Apple had submitted certification documents for a gold version of the iPhone X to the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology on September 7 of last year. It also requested confidentiality of many of the documents for 180 days. Well, it’s been well past 180 days, but on day 218, we finally see photos of the device.

The color was revealed in external photos captured by third-party blog FCCID.io, though the official listings at the OET site, as far as we can tell, have been wiped of those photos. Internal photos that remain at the official database, however, do show gold accents.

A “blush gold” color was supposedly kept from the original release of the iPhone X and is now said to be intended for launch as a limited edition in the near future to boost sales of the flagging model. This has yet to be confirmed, especially as we’re just fresh off the reveal of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8.