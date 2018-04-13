While not quite as compelling as Metro’s latest port-in deal, Cricket’s current special offers for network switchers also include a bunch of free phones. But if you want something newer than the Android Marshmallow-powered LG Fortune from AT&T’s prepaid daughter carrier, you can now pick up the LG Fortune 2 in exchange for a measly $99.99. And you don’t even need a number transfer.

That price is good for both new and existing Cricket Wireless customers looking for an upgrade, with the service provider boasting about the “premium features and stylish design” of the 5-inch Android handset. That statement may have been valid a year or so back, but nowadays, those chunky screen bezels definitely do not qualify for a “stylish” design, while a quad-core MediaTek processor and 2GB RAM fall decidedly outside the realm of “premium features.”

Of course, compared to the original Fortune, the LG Fortune 2 is a pretty solid upgrade, running newer (albeit not new enough) Android 7.1 Nougat software, sporting an 8MP rear-facing camera instead of a 5MP unit, and a 720p display, bumped up from last year’s subpar 854 x 480 resolution.

Yes, this Cricket-exclusive device is pretty much identical to the “international” LG K8 (2018), as well as eerily similar to Boost’s Tribute Dynasty, also packing a 2500 mAh user-removable battery and 16GB internal storage space. You could probably do worse at $99.99, but it might be a good idea to wait for what feels like an imminent discount.