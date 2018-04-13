Cheaper iPhone SE, more expensive iPhone X this year

“Once Apple establishes a price band it typically keeps it, consistent with what we’ve heard from former Apple employees.”

That’s the sentiment from UBS analysts Steven Milunovich and Benjamin Wilson. In an investment note obtained by Business Insider, the pair have set out expectations for this year’s premium iPhone models — presumably separate from the spare “mid-range” model also coming in September — to price around $1,100.

All three new devices that will be announced in the fall are said to feature the iPhone X form factor of containing a nearly full-fascia display, but two will have pricier, but more vibrant OLED panels while the other one, expected to land anywhere from $700 to $800, will feature a cheaper LCD panel. The LCD model would theoretically continue the lineage of the “standard” iPhone model which was priced at $649 in 2016 (iPhone 7) and $699 in 2017 (iPhone 8).

It’s still a toss-up as to whether we’re getting an update to the iPhone SE this year, but if one does not launch, UBS forecasts the current model’s price to drop to as low as $300.

With this stratification, other analysts are expecting the LCD iPhone to outsell the premium models by a factor by a long shot. Average sales prices of iPhones jumped to shy of $800 last quarter as unit shipments missed street estimates by 1 percent, both factors thanks to the iPhone X’s $999 starting price tag.