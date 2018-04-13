Best Buy offers $80 off 5th-gen iPad 9.7, no trade-in required

It’s been a few weeks since we saw the latest reboot of the iPad 9.7, but the discounts for the 5th-generation standard Apple tablet have been low and slow to come by: $40 off here, a trade-in needed there. Unlike iPhones, Apple doesn’t keep the last-gen iPad around for sale at a discount and that has left retailers to do the dirty work.

Coming to Best Buy, we now see that the 5th-gen iPad is $80 off, no matter which version people want. The 32GB version is $249.99 while the 128GB version is $349.99. Both are Wi-Fi only.

So, if you want an iPad that doesn’t work with the $99 Apple Pencil, but works like a good tablet should, here’s your chance to get one at a good discount.