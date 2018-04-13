iOS

Unsinkable Apple, fallible Android | #PNWeekly 300 (LIVE at 3:30p ET)

Apple won’t pay any respect to third-party repair shops, won’t pay Korean carriers to market its iPhones and can’t pay to get any ground in the smart speaker race. Meanwhile, Android phone manufacturers can’t pay for respect after the security patch trashing they got this week.

All this plus Spotify’s car player, another chance at a Sprint and T-Mobile merger and a whole lot more on our 300th episode of the Pocketnow Weekly podcast!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:30pm Eastern on April 13 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!

Pocketnow Weekly 300

Recording Date

April 13, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Jaime Rivera

News

See you soon!

