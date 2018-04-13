Unsinkable Apple, fallible Android | #PNWeekly 300 (LIVE at 3:30p ET)
Apple won’t pay any respect to third-party repair shops, won’t pay Korean carriers to market its iPhones and can’t pay to get any ground in the smart speaker race. Meanwhile, Android phone manufacturers can’t pay for respect after the security patch trashing they got this week.
All this plus Spotify’s car player, another chance at a Sprint and T-Mobile merger and a whole lot more on our 300th episode of the Pocketnow Weekly podcast!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:30pm Eastern on April 13 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!
Pocketnow Weekly 300
Direct Download
Recording Date
April 13, 2018
Hosts
News
- iPhone displays: Another iOS update breaks third-party displays
- iPhone marketing: Korean carriers complain about costs
- HomePod: Amazon and Google eating Apple’s dinner
- Spotify: What good is an Alexa-powered Car Player?
- LG V35 ThinQ: What’s coming in the fall?
- Sprint and T-Mobile: This again?
- Android: OEMs doing a patchy job on security patches
- Xiaomi and GoPro: Action camera consolidation expected
- Pixel 2 ft. John Legend: It’s “A Good Night” for Google
- Spectacles: Snap’s hardware agent 002
•
See you soon!
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%