Verizon HTC 10 updated (miserably) to Android Oreo

The HTC 10 had a false start with Android Oreo, at least in the United States, where updates have been announced, but very little, if anything, has actually come out. Sprint and unlocked units supposedly got 8.0 first.

Well, any HTC 10 devices left on Verizon are now receiving Oreo with all of its basic trappings like picture-in-picture video browsing and notification dots. The bummer? It comes with the January security patch from Google. This is software version 3.18.605.13.

The HTC 10 was the last to exemplify the “One” series design language and this OS update is the last one for the device. It’s kind of a shame that this is the goodbye it’s getting, but alas, it’s the case.

