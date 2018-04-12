Sweet deals for wireless network switchers are nothing new, as America’s big four carriers and their prepaid subsidiaries can no longer find many ways to increase subscriber counts apart from snatching customers away from direct rivals. But MetroPCS may have found the ultimate incentive for US mobile phone users to port in their numbers to T-Mobile’s “flagship prepaid brand.”

We’re talking a more attractive promotion than even Cricket’s half-off Galaxy S8 special offer, although technically, the savings you’re looking at are slightly less substantial here. Namely, a cool $100, redeemable in the form of a prepaid Mastercard card. All you need to do is bring your number to Metro, sign up for an unlimited plan typically fetching at least $50 a month, make two timely payments, and the 60 days of initial service will effectively be free of charge.

To be perfectly clear, you do have to cough up the $100 before receiving the money back on a gift card. Or you can opt for a $60 a month MetroPCS plan including both “unlimited” LTE data consumption and a 10GB hotspot bucket, pay $120 in total for your first two months of service, and get the same $100 rebate. New family accounts with 4 Unlimited LTE lines costing $100 a month in total are also eligible for the $100 discount, although in that case, you won’t technically receive two months of service “on” T-Mobile.

The icing on the cake are a slew of (unimpressive) phones you can score for free as well by switching to MetroPCS, from Samsung’s Galaxy J3 Prime to the LG Aristo 2 and Moto E4.