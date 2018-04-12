SanDisk 400GB microSD card price cut deepens

The last time we talked about microSD card discounts was just a couple months ago and those deals were quite juicy indeed: $60 for a 200GB card is a pretty sweet deal.

Well, we’re happy to say that the biggest microSD card from SanDisk yet, the 400GB card, has gone on sale at Amazon. And it’s at a good clip, too: $179.99, $70 off.

It’s somewhat upsetting to see that fewer and fewer phones out in the market will accept microSD cards and that many of them only accept cards up to a certain capacity. 400GB microSD cards are typically outside of that zone.