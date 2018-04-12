Android

SanDisk 400GB microSD card price cut deepens

The last time we talked about microSD card discounts was just a couple months ago and those deals were quite juicy indeed: $60 for a 200GB card is a pretty sweet deal.

Well, we’re happy to say that the biggest microSD card from SanDisk yet, the 400GB card, has gone on sale at Amazon. And it’s at a good clip, too: $179.99, $70 off.

It’s somewhat upsetting to see that fewer and fewer phones out in the market will accept microSD cards and that many of them only accept cards up to a certain capacity. 400GB microSD cards are typically outside of that zone.

Via
PCWorld
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Amazon, Deals, discounts, memory, microsd, News, SanDisk
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.