Samsung Galaxy Note 9 battery change, LG V35 ThinkQ rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and how its battery might grow dramatically. Then we talk bout the LG V35 ThinQ, which yes, might not grow much or change. Then we talk about the Apple HomePod, and how its sales haven’t really surprised anyone. The Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design follows, as it pre-order price leaves everyone kind of shocked. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2, which can be bought cheap as a refurbished unit on Woot!

Refurbished Pixel 2 at Woot! from $499.99
Clove kicks off British Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design pre-orders ahead of April 23 launch
Apple’s HomePod is in trouble, with weak sales so far and inventory ‘piling up’
LG V35 ThinQ said to be successor in the media-obsessed ‘V’ series
It’s early, but Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumors are already ramping up

