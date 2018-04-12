Refurbished Pixel 2 at Woot! from $499.99

The refurb deals are coming out for the Pixel and Pixel XL, but just because those phones are headed out to pasture doesn’t mean that the Pixel 2 doesn’t have refurbished units out there and ready to sell — fixer-uppers just come and go, don’t they?

In any case, the Google Pixel 2 is on sale in refurbished state from Amazon’s discount outlet Woot! This lot of units comes from Verizon, which is the exclusive US carrier for the Pixel phones, though it can be used with GSM networks, too.

The Clearly White version isn’t available as of press time while the Kinda Blue version is only available at 64GB at $499.99 ($150 off). The Just Black version comes in both 64GB and 128GB at $549.99 ($200 off). Deliveries will take place between April 23 and 27.

The deal’s up for the remainder of the day, that is if stock lasts that long.