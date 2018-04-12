Remember back in September, when a refurbished $450 128GB Pixel XL felt like a pretty good deal? How about a couple of months later, when a trusted eBay seller was charging a then-measly $400 for a brand-new 5-inch Pixel with 128 gigs of internal storage space?

Time hasn’t been kind to the first generation of phones “made by Google”, but if you ignore their age, outdated processors, crazy thick screen bezels and recent disappearance from the search giant’s official online store, there’s still a lot to love about the two stock Android-powered devices. You can certainly find plenty of arguments to justify a purchase at the low, low price of $224.99.

“Professionally restored to working order by a Carrier-approved vendor”, namely BuySpry, the smaller OG Google Pixel costs that much (or that little) right now on eBay, in your choice of silver or black colors, with 128GB digital hoarding room. Meanwhile, a seller refurbished first-gen Pixel XL will only set you back $244.99 for a limited time, similarly restored to working order, and also equipped with a generous 128GB storage space.

You’ll have to settle for the black flavor if you want to pick up 2016’s “pure Google” 5.5-incher, and both the Pixel and Pixel XL on special offer are backed by a 60-day seller warranty. Expect a few “signs of wear” like scratches, scuffs, and “minor dents”, but nothing impacting the two’s functionality. Nationwide shipping is obviously free, and you even have 30 days to return the items, no questions asked. Now that’s a great bargain!