In typical OnePlus fashion, the unorthodox Chinese smartphone manufacturer has decided to focus all its time and resources on the company’s already divisive next flagship model, discontinuing its previous hero device while demand was still relatively strong. At least you have to figure OnePlus 5T sales remained steady, as the OEM’s first 2:1 phone only made its commercial debut back in November. Yes, 2017.

Although this has become standard practice in the lead-up to new releases like the fast-approaching OP6, the premature death of the 5T is bound to cause a deeper sense of regret among the smartphone vendor’s passionate fanbase. That’s primarily because many folks refuse to embrace the notch, with a later option to hide the iPhone X-borrowed screen cutout providing minimal relief.

But what’s done is done, and the well-reviewed, widely beloved OnePlus 5T has gone out of stock in Europe in addition to North America. We’re not talking about any limited edition in a special color this time around, and when we say Europe, we truly mean the entire old continent, from Sweden to Spain, Great Britain to Romania, and from Cyprus to Malta.

In fact, just one regional OnePlus e-store can hook you up with a 5T right now, promising to ship both the 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8/128 gig variants “immediately” in a standard Midnight Black paint job. If you don’t live in Hong Kong, Amazon can fulfill your order in India for the time being, but only if you want the “entry-level” 6/64 gig configuration. Everyone else needs to wait for the OnePlus 6 or try to find its predecessor at a third-party, possibly unauthorized retailer.