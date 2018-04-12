Another day, another “FullView” smartphone (discreetly) unveiled by Huawei with (relatively) thin screen bezels, a wide and trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, and even trendier facial recognition capabilities in tow. This one offers significantly more modest specs and features than the already unremarkable Y7 Prime 2018, and it’s in fact the prolific Chinese OEM’s humblest mobile device we can remember.

Still, the Huawei Y6 (2018) is set to run the very modern software combination of Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8.0 out the box. A 3000mAh battery should provide more than decent endurance between charges, seeing as how the 5.7-incher packs a frugal quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The HD+ display is not exactly a power hog either, delivering 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, with a measly 2GB RAM fitted under the hood, and only 16GB internal storage space.

Taking a page from the iPhone X’s playbook, the low-end Y6 (2018) leaves out the fingerprint reader, relying entirely on facial authentication for fast and convenient biometric unlocking purposes. Of course, Huawei can’t really compete with Apple’s Face ID complexity, and alas, the Y6 (2018) comes with a single 13MP rear-facing camera and a single 5MP selfie shooter.

At a weight of 150 grams, 152.4 mm height, 73 mm width and 7.8 mm depth, the 5.7-incher is pretty compact and easily manageable for a budget-friendly handset. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact price point yet, but we do know the Huawei Y6 (2018) is coming to select emerging markets soon in black, blue and gold color options. Its powerful speaker is a key selling point, apparently, producing 88 dB of sound at its loudest while “maintaining the nuance” in your music.