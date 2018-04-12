Huawei’s extravagant Porsche Design products are not for everyone, and typically, not everyone would want them anyway, but the recently unveiled Mate RS is something special. It was therefore nice to hear the ultra-high-end new smartphone would be released “globally”, albeit in limited numbers, a little later than both the P20 and P20 Pro, and at a significantly higher price.

The wait is almost over in the UK, where Clove plans to start shipping the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design (or Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS) on April 23, with pre-orders underway right now. As expected, you’ll need to spend a small fortune on what’s basically a P20 Pro on steroids, with a whopping 256GB internal storage space and dual SIM support. Namely, £1692, which equates to a pretty outrageous $2,400 or so, or £1410 (around $2,000), excluding VAT.

In addition to the two aforementioned benefits, and some swanky Porsche Design logos, this triple rear camera-sporting 6-incher also has a super-sharp, dual-edged OLED screen with 2880 x 1440 resolution going for it. Oh, and a backup fingerprint sensor embedded in that beautiful display, letting you simply tap the glass rather than a physical scanner for fast and secure unlocking.

Last but not least, you’ll surely notice the controversial iPhone X-style notch is absent, and yet the Mate RS Porsche Design squeezes a large panel into a phenomenally compact body. This truly is the flagship Android handset of your dreams, but you probably can’t afford it, in which case the “standard” P20 Pro is not bad either.